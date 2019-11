Luchador muere atropellado por un camión en Nueva York

I just can't.

I don't understand life sometimes.

I'm gonna try and pull it together for you today.

I just want to see you! Talk to you!

I'm sorry. I love you Matty pic.twitter.com/LoZhbitbjX

— ₳₥₳Ⱬł₦₲ RƎD (@AmazingRed1) November 9, 2019