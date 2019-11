Karol G luce espectacular en la revista Paper

View this post on Instagram

@KarolG is my KING! The reggaeton singer talks representation, womanhood, and the tattoo she has of her own face at the #linkinbio. The star graces our latest digital cover captured with #pixel4 using #nightsight. #KarolG Photography: @gregswalesart Writer: @JhoniJackson Styling: @sandyarmeni Hair: @dennisgots Makeup: @KaliKennedy