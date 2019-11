VIDEO: Así fue el ataque en Puente de Londres; el agresor fue abatido

The different groups are fighting with each other

It’s due to today’s incident that why police shot him in head and

Why not arrested#LondonBridge #LondonBridgeshooting #Londres #Brexit #BreakingNews #BrexitBreakdown #ImpeachAndRemoveTrump #StudentSolidarityMarch pic.twitter.com/sMmugzJQ3k

— Ali.A.۔sherazi (@syedalisherazi5) November 29, 2019