Demi Lovato se hizo un nuevo tatuaje para recordar su lucha contra las adicciones

La cantante Demi Lovato tiene un nuevo tatuaje, como se desprende de la publicación que ha compartido en Instagram el famoso artista Doctor Woo, responsable de buena parte de los grabados en tinta que acumula la estrella del pop en su piel.
En esta ocasión, la intérprete estadounidense ha querido reivindicar con su gesto su ardua lucha contra las adicciones y eso explica que se haya limitado a inmortalizar en su cuello la palabra ‘superviviente’.
“Una superviviente de verdad @demilovato #agujafina”, ha escrito el famoso tatuador californiano junto a una imagen de su último trabajo para la afamada vocalista: un calificativo que sin duda encaja en la trayectoria vital de la joven artista, quien sufrió una sobredosis el año pasado que casi le cuesta la vida y que, en consecuencia, le ha llevado a abrazar un estilo de vida mucho más saludable en todos los sentidos.
De hecho, hace solo unas semanas Demi se pronunciaba con total sinceridad sobre el cambio de mentalidad tan profundo y positivo que había venido experimentando a lo largo del último año y medio, al que han contribuido tanto sus breves pasos por rehabilitación como la terapia psicológica concebida para reforzar su, por lo general, frágil autoestima.
This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited – and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me. This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards. So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day. It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit. Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio.. I’m working on an anthem.. 🙏🏼🙌🏼🤷🏻♀️ also. Just so everyone’s clear.. I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too. 💗 #nationalcelulliteday #celluLIT 🔥🔥🔥
“Creo que nunca antes había estado en tan buena sintonía conmigo misma, con quien soy de verdad y con el momento vital en que me encuentro. Me he dado cuenta de que la vida no merece la pena si no la vives para ti. Cuando vives para servir a los demás, tarde o temprano te das cuenta de que así no funcionan las cosas”, aseguraba serena y satisfecha.
I am an American singer. I was raised Christian and have Jewish ancestors. When I was offered an amazing opportunity to visit the places I’d read about in the Bible growing up, I said yes. There is something absolutely magical about Israel. I’ve never felt such a sense of spirituality or connection to God…something I’ve been missing for a few years now. Spirituality is so important to me…to be baptized in the Jordan river – the same place Jesus was baptized – I’ve never felt more renewed in my life. This trip has been so important for my well-being, my heart, and my soul. I’m grateful for the memories made and the opportunity to be able to fill the God-sized hole in my heart. Thank you for having me, Israel 💗
