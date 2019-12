VIDEO: Una camioneta se estrella contra una terminal del aeropuerto de Sarasota

INSANE

Truck:

> Crashes through Sarasota (FL) airport fence

> Speeds across the runway

> Smashes through the brick wall @ baggage claim

> Runs over a conveyer belt

> Smashes into the rental car line just feet from 2 employees.

Thankfully this was at 3am vs. normal hours. pic.twitter.com/3HFbO6aIrA

