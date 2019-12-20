La razón por la que Emilia Clarke ha dejado de sacarse selfies con sus fans

La actriz Emilia Clarke ha sido la última celebridad en apuntarse al club de ‘no-selfies’ que preside Emma Watson, una de las primeras estrellas de un fenómeno mundial como lo fueron las películas de ‘Harry Potter’ que informó a sus fans a través de sus entrevistas que no merecía la pena que se molestaran en pedirle una foto si se la encontraban en la calle porque ella se negaría amablemente por su propia seguridad, a sabiendas de que esa imagen acabaría en las redes sociales y cualquiera podría saber en cuestión de segundos dónde se encontraba.
BIG NEWS FOR ALL MY DRAGON FEARING WELSH WONDERS!! Today we are launching #SameYouWales !!! 🙏🏻😍🥳 Tune into the @SameYouOrg Instagram livestream from 12.30pm! You’ll see what we’ve been up to and what else we got cooking for my baby @sameyouorg #🥰 #sameyouwales #sameyoucharity #recoveryrevolution #useyourvoice #loveyourbrains #loveyourmums
En el caso de la antigua protagonista de ‘Juego de tronos’, ella tomó esa decisión tras enfrentarse a varias experiencias desagradables en las que un supuesto admirador no respetó su espacio personal.
“Recuerdo que una vez estaba recorriendo un aeropuerto y empecé a sufrir un ataque de pánico por puro cansancio. Estaba llorando a lágrima viva y de repente un tipo se me acercó diciendo que nos sacáramos un selfie. Y yo no paraba de decir que lo sentía, pero que no podía respirar”, ha recordado en una entrevista al podcast de Jessie Ware titulado ‘Table Manners’. “Fueron momentos como ese, en los que no sabía qué hacer”.
To close this series of Table Manners we decided to get an absolute christmas cracker in, the Mother of ALLLL mothers, the Mother of Dragons @emilia_clarke ! After hearing this lady was a fan of the podcast I swooped in like a baby dragon and coaxed her in with the promise of chicken soup (her request!) and she even broke her gluten free policy to sample mum's matzoh balls. We talk to our dream girl about her dear late dad's passion for food, salad in a bag, boarding school meals and setting up her charity, Same You with her mum after having 2 brain aneurysms in her twenties. What a treat to have the nation's sweetheart over for dins. Thanks so much for listening. We will be back in the new year. Mum and I just need a little 'Time Out' 🤣🤣🤣 xxxx
Sin embargo, la intérprete siempre se muestra dispuesta a firmarle un autógrafo a cualquiera que se lo pida porque considera que esa interacción más humana les ofrece a ambos la oportunidad de mantener una breve conversación que resulta más satisfactoria que un mero selfie de recuerdo.
Well, what a day to wake up with nothing and still feel love… These magnificent SUSTAINABLY MADE, baby soft, very flattering, good for cuddling, masterfully crafted hoodies, jumpers and t-shirts are on sale for my beloved charity @sameyouorg designed by the one the only @gommie_poem my life long homie, along with the equally brilliant and supremely talented @benchallen. My hero’s. I am so proud of what we are making, I am so proud of who we will help, and I am hell bent on making that happen, here’s to us all feeling better. I am also beginning today with an idea that these little babies will make for BANGING christmas gifts! Full to the brim of love. #thisiswhatbraininjurylookslike @sameyouorg @gommie_poem @benchallen #hope #🙏🏻 #❤️ Link in bio to buy one of these beauties ☃️❤️
