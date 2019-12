Narco del Cártel del Golfo embiste con troca a agente de Patrulla Fronteriza en Texas

A #BorderPatrol agent assigned to the Rio Grande Valley Sector was the victim of a vehicular assault during a drug interdiction. Criminals have zero regard for human life and our dedicated agents are the first line of defense. https://t.co/UqkHJfxQPQ pic.twitter.com/tlkhJZc5qd

— Chief Patrol Agent Austin Skero (@USBPChiefRGV) December 26, 2019