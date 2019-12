Man May Have Jumped to His Death inside LAX Terminal A 27-year-old man apparently jumped to his death tonight at Los Angeles International Airport in Westchester, said Los Angeles Airport police.

The apparent suicide occurred about 8:15 p.m. in the Tom Bradley Terminal, accor… pic.twitter.com/1CjlgIw4uZ

— lapunjabiradio (@lapunjabiradio) December 30, 2019