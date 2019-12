¿Ya probaste el sotol?, el destilado del desierto de Chihuahua, Coahuila y Durango

View this post on Instagram

MANUEL MENDEZ PONCE Maestro Sotolero @sotolporsiempre At age 74, Don Manuel is the oldest and most experienced sotolero at Sotol Don Celso. His work began at a time when sotol distillation was illegal in Chihuahua and production was much smaller and rustic, with vinatas operating clandestinely, oftentimes moving from location to location to avoid being found. Like Don Celso, Manuel's life work stands as a bridge between past generations of sotoleros and the next generation that will take sotol into the future. 📸 @maxkellyphotography #spiritofchihuahua #sotolporsiempre