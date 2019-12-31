Jessie J reflexionó sobre la ‘soledad’ en este conmovedor mensaje

La cantante Jessie J ha tenido un gesto muy considerado con aquellos fans que, en estas fechas tan señaladas, puedan sentirse solos, tristes o desamparados debido a circunstancias tan diversas como el desamor, las inseguridades e incluso algún trauma derivado del carácter imprevisible de la vida. Tanto es así, que la intérprete les ha animado a todos a ser pacientes y a dejar que el tiempo, entre otras cosas, les ayude a curar poco a poco las heridas.
“El tiempo es uno de los mejores regalos de la vida. El tiempo es magia, aunque también puede ser miedo, el tiempo puede doler, pero al mismo tiempo también te cura. Vete a un sitio donde sientas que tu mundo se empequeñece, en el que puedas ganar perspectiva. Pero no para que tus problemas o la melancolía que sientes dejen de ser válidos, simplemente para saber que no estás solo”, reza un extracto del mensaje navideño que ha compartido en Instagram.
Time. Time is the gift. Time is the fear. Time is the magic. Time is the memories. Time is the change. Time is the pain. Time is the healing. Zoom out. Go somewhere where your world feels and looks small. Gain perspective. Lay in the sea. Walk to the top of a mountain. Drive to view point in a park. Look up at the stars. This isn’t to make you feel like your problems or sadness or the feelings you feel are not valid but to know you are NEVER Alone. Billions of people around the world. Are just trying to smile and mean it. Are actively working out who they are. Are missing someone they have lost. Are feeling worthless. YOU ARE LOVED. We are all trying to love and accept the stories in our lives that make us desperately want to fast forward or rewind time. When all we have is the now. The very moment. With the puzzle pieces of life sometimes put together in the wrong places. They can hurt until tended to. Don’t let past or current trauma define who you are. You can walk away from it. Take the time to put those puzzle pieces in the right place. Tend to YOU. Be vulnerable. Be there for YOU. Be there for people around you and lift each other up. Break the cycle. Be open. Talk. Be there for yourself. Recognise the patterns of behaviour you have that can cause some of the hurt. Look inwards. Look outwards. Walk away from parts of yourself and people or situations that trigger parts of you that are unhealthy. Be honest. Sending LOVE to anyone who feels alone. We need you around. You are stronger than you know, and are capable of finding your happy time again. Talk to someone who can give you professional advice. Honour your pain to be heard by the right ears. It’s your TIME, so take your TIME ❤️ 1-800-273-8255 – National Suicide Prevention Lifeline ✨
Aunque no se ha referido directamente a su reciente ruptura con el actor Channing Tatum, resulta inevitable establecer una estrecha conexión entre sus palabras y su regreso a la soltería, especialmente cuando la estrella del pop ha empezado a reflexionar sobre el proceso de introspección en el que se ha sumergido últimamente. En ese sentido, la intérprete ha querido subrayar que, independientemente del valor que cada uno pueda otorgarse, hay que tener siempre presente que “todos somos amados”.
“Millones de personas en todo el mundo tratan de sonreír, y de verdad quieren hacerlo. También tratan de averiguar quiénes son en realidad, o echan de menos a alguien al que han perdido, o se sienten vacíos. Lo importante es saber que todos somos amados. No dejen que sus traumas definan quienes son. Podéis escapar de ello, ser ustedes mismos, cuidar de los demás y sobre todo de ustedes”, ha aseverado la artista británica.
Last show of the decade for me last night. To say I’m grateful to still do what I love is an understatement. When I think about what I have been through, what I have achieved and how you have all rocked with me in the past 10 years. Woof. Tears.
