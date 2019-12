Multimillonario busca a 10 personas que quieran habitar con él gran mansión en Nueva Zelanda

View this post on Instagram

Global interest in millionaire’s ‘paradise’ PHOTO: STUFF German multi-millionaire Karl Reipen is looking for 10 people to come and live at his Awakino Estate, an offer which has stirred up international attention. (File Photo) Amulti-millionaire’s quest to find people to come and live at his luxury coastal estate has attracted international interest. Karl Reipen, who is from Germany and made his millions selling canned iced-coffee, is looking for 10 people, aged up to 70, to live at his Awakino Estate on the west coast in southern Waikato. The advert, which was published twice in a national newspaper this past week, is headed up ‘Living in Paradise’, and offers people after “a new life” a homestead with its own winery, indoor equestrian centre and stables.