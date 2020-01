Por ser “demasiado negra” en Ulta Beauty no la querían maquillar

View this post on Instagram

So today at @ultabeauty in holmdel I went in to get my make up done for my baby shower. I brought in a picture for reference and was told that my skin tone was too dark for most colors in the store. So this was the best she could do. She then asked if I had ever gotten my make up done professionally. It was sad af. Like I felt like I was in 1990 when make up was made for one type of skin. In a store full of people who didn’t look like me I felt sad and upset. Like my skin tone was a problem. Thank god for make up like @fentybeauty and @lancomeofficial for being so progressive . But I honestly think #ultabeauty should give their make up artist some diversity training and teach them how to glamorize all skin types. . . #njmakeupartist #makeupartist #makeupnj #darkskinmakeup #ebonyskin #darkskingirls #darkskinmakeup #racism #ebony #essence #whatiaskedforvswhatigot #makeuptutorial #beauty #fenty #beautybloggers #fentybeauty #lancome