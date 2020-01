Se devalúa: Cristiano Ronaldo ya no aparece entre los futbolistas más caros del mundo

.@CIES_Football opens a new decade with ist exclusive list of the most expensive big-5 league players from a transfer value perspective: @KMbappe (€2⃣6⃣5⃣M) at the top ahead of @sterling7, @MoSalah, @Sanchooo10 & #SadioMane 👏Full study ➡️ https://t.co/vLdFjYzjk6 pic.twitter.com/4dZOT5IMa7

— CIES Football Obs (@CIES_Football) January 7, 2020