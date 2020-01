A sus 90 años, la pionera del boxeo femenino recibe un homenaje en Miami Beach

In 1929 a legend was born. Barbara Buttrick-Smith became the worlds first female boxing champion in 1957, changing the world of professional boxing forever. In 12 years she fought over 1000 bouts and 50 pro wrestling matches. Happy 90th Birthday to the Mighty Atom of the Ring. pic.twitter.com/YE4cJdhIdT

