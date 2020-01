Acusan de negar el Holocausto en una barbería de Florida y se forma una gran polémica en redes

The owner of Kiko’s #barbershop in #Plantation👇🏼 denies there is #AntiSemitism in his shop. A customer, Ivan Reich, posted his experience on #Facebook & #Yelp to major fallout: heightened fear of rising anti-Semitism; a business feeling the backlash. Listen:

1/@WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/1s7RpRxgfB

— Glenna Milberg (@GlennaWPLG) January 15, 2020