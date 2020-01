“Pablo Escobar de los huevos”: un traficante inusual preso en Brasil y reclamado en Reino Unido

Prolific wildlife criminal, Jeffrey Lendrum, has today been sentenced to three years and one month in jail after being apprehended at Heathrow Airport with 9 rare eggs and two newly-hatched chicks strapped to his body. Congratulations to all involved! #WildlifeCrime pic.twitter.com/vPVmN698yk

— ifaw United Kingdom (@IFAWUK) January 10, 2019