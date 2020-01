¡Un artista! Niño con dislexia dibuja a John Cena con 750 cubos rubik y el luchador le manifiesta su admiración

View this post on Instagram

Keanu Reeves as John Wick created by Benjamin Russo. This large scale piece uses 750 Rubik's cubes and took Benjamin 5 hours to complete. Benjamin looks up to Keanu Reeves because, just like Benjamin, Keanu also has dyslexia. And once Fortnite created a John Wick skin, Benjamin new exactly who his next creation was going to be. John Wick SKIN from @fortnite ! #fortnite #johnwick #keanureeves #cubekid #johnwickskin #dyslexia #dyslexiaawareness