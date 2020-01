Artistas nominados a los Premios Grammy 2020 en shock por la muerte de Kobe Bryant horas antes de comenzar la ceremonia

View this post on Instagram

Today I worked the Grammys at the #staplecenter and it started to be such a great event. working back stage with so many employees and stars who have been working there for year and hearing the horrible news people broke out in tears . This is a man that so many people looked up too . I remember my grandma would yell at the T.V when he wasn’t having a good game. Kobe you and your family touched so many hearts and I pray for peace for your wife and three beautiful girls you leave behind #R.I.PKobeBryant