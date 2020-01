El anillo de 4 millones de dólares que salvó el matrimonio y la carrera de Kobe Bryant en 2004

The infamous “apology ring.” NBA star Kobe Bryant gifted his wife, Vanessa Bryant, this diamond ring after he admitted to being unfaithful in 2003. The extremely rare 8-carat purple diamond is reportedly valued at approximately $4 million. #thetauruswoman pic.twitter.com/2THQ5qDel9

— Clitaurus (@Epithymia__) March 28, 2019