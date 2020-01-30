Beyoncé se compromete con Vanessa y las hijas de Kobe Bryant 

Beyoncé era muy amiga de Kobe Bryant y como muchos otros sufren por su trágica muerte, a la cual se unió también el fallecimiento de su hija Gigi, quien viajaba junto a él y otras ocho personas, en un helicóptero que se estrelló el pasado domingo en Calabasas, California.
Pero hoy a través de Beyoncé la cantante se comprometió espiritualmente con Kobe, al que le dice que sus oraciones se mantendrán siempre junto a sus reinas, entre las cuales obviamente se encuentra Vanessa Bryant, su esposa.
“I will continue to diligently pray for your Queens. You are deeply missed beloved Kobe”, escribió la cantante junto a una tierna imagen del fallecido besando a su hija Gigi.
Vanessa, por su parte, abrió Instagram y compartió sus primeras palabras después de la tragedia junto a una fotografía familiar. Más de ocho millones de personas le dieron like a su publicación, y pasó de tener un millón de seguidores a sumar más de cinco millones en cuestión de horas. Para el cierre de esta nota ya posee al menos 7.4 millones de followers en dicha red.
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️
