Beyoncé y sus terribles fotos del Super Bowl que trató de eliminar

View this post on Instagram

Seriously. Why. They wait til the cake has a big fat bubble and then posts it. They wait til the cake is melting. The cake pics from the back. Ughhhh P.s. Don’t come for me beehive 🐝 #cakememes4u memesdaily #dailymemes #haha #jokes #cakejokes #jokesforbakers #bakerhumor #baking #cakememes #funny #bakerjokes #bakingjokes #beyonce #beyoncememe #beyoncesuperbowl