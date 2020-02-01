La sexy modelo Jeni Summers vuelve a México para visitar a Cruz Azul

View this post on Instagram

🎀🐇💕 This month is for you ! Dedicated to my Grandma Smith with my whole heart. #breastcancerawarenessmonth #thinkpink and because I just can’t pick one here’s a full collection by the talented @juandjj @juandjjstudio special edition @playboymx #fightforacure do all things with love and passion, practice random acts of kindness daily , lead by example and strive to make the world a better place by lifting others up ! I feel fortunate and blessed to have the chance to touch the lives of others daily my goal is to Inspire and encourage in such a positive manner that they too believe they can achieve anything they ever dreamed of ! From me to you con amor ~ Momma Bunny !!!!