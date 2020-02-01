La sexy modelo Jeni Summers vuelve a México para visitar a Cruz Azul

La modelo ama a Cruz Azul y los fans la aman a ella
Foto: Imago7
Por: Redacción

Jeni Summers es una gran fan del Cruz Azul, el año pasado visitó al equipo y este viernes regresó a las instalaciones para compartió su experiencia en Instagram. 

La sexy modelo mostró en sus historias algunos trofeos del equipo y fotos de la tienda del Cruz Azul, donde adquirió algunos accesorios. 

Jeni Summers ya está lista para el partido del Cruz Azul contra Toluca, a disputarse en el Nemesio Diez el domingo 2 de febrero. 

En agosto de 2019, la modelo estadounidense también visitó La Noria. 

It’s game day baby lets get this ! @cruzazulfc pre game rally at the new tienda oficial with mi familia azul !!! Huge thanks to each of you te amo mucho para siempre your #88 conejita ♾♾💙🐇🚂⚽️

