Jennifer Aniston de piernas abiertas en sugerente sesión de fotos para celebrar sus 51 años

La actriz estadounidense Jennifer Aniston cumplió 51 primaveras y que mejor manera de celebrarlo que con una sesión de fotos para la revista Interview. Pero la misma no fue nada convencional, se nota que la actriz quiso presumir lo excelente que se encuentra físicamente a su edad y la editorial le sirvió de cómplice para llevar su cometido a cabo.
View this post on Instagram
Just when you think you have @jenniferaniston figured out, she surprises you. As one of the few actors to seamlessly transition her superstardom from the small screen to the big one and back again, our March Issue cover star has remained a paparazzi magnet and the object of our fascination for half her life. But as she tells her friend and drinking buddy #SandraBullock, the truth is stranger than tabloids. Tap the link in our bio for the full story. Photographed by @alique_studio and styled by @melzy917 for our March Issue.
En cuestión de minutos, la actriz ya tenía millones de likes en su cuenta de Instagram, ya que ella también publicó las fotografías y todos su seguidores le alabaron el cuerpazo que se gasta.
View this post on Instagram
Thank you @interviewmag for this birthday surprise. I had no idea this would be coming out today. Feeling proud and honored to be celebrating with this cover. Thanks to the Interview team for celebrating women at every age… turns out 51 is pretty fun. And thanks to @nickkharamis, @melzy917, @alique_studio, @mrchrismcmillan, @gucciwestman — and my sister from another mister Sandy Bullock for talking to me about whatever the hell we were talking about. I love you so much. 🥰🥳
Definitivamente, Jennifer Aniston es de esas personas que pareciera que los años no pasan por ella sino que por el contrario, se ve cada día más sexy y joven.
View this post on Instagram
"I’d never had Jack Daniels until then, and I have not had a sip of it since." In our new March Issue, out soon, America's Sweethearts @jenniferaniston and #SandraBullock recall the first time they met. Tap the link in our bio for the full story. Photographed by @alique_studio and styled by @melzy917 for our March Issue.