Myrka Dellanos, mamá de la explosiva Alexa Dellanos, posa de espaldas con libertad

View this post on Instagram

FREEDOM CRY TODAY! We wear an ❌ today to support this movement. End human slavery. Human slavery is happening all around us! I am in it to #EndIt ! • LIBERTAD! Es lo que clamamos para cada persona esclavizada por el tráfico humano! Estamos aquí para acabar con esto! Por eso hoy le pedimos que marquen su mano con una ❌ y súbanla a su página! • @enditmovement •