Myrka Dellanos, mamá de la explosiva Alexa Dellanos, posa de espaldas con libertad

Myrka Dellanos posó de espaldas, como ya es costumbre en varias celebridades. Pero la ex estrella de Primer Impacto lo hizo por libertad, presumiendo esta palabra en inglés.
Sobre lo que para ella significa “Freedom” escribió en Instagram: “LIBERTAD! Es lo que clamamos para cada persona esclavizada por el tráfico humano! Estamos aquí para acabar con esto! Por eso hoy le pedimos que marquen su mano con una ❌ y súbanla a su página! @enditmovement”.
FREEDOM CRY TODAY! We wear an ❌ today to support this movement. End human slavery. Human slavery is happening all around us! I am in it to #EndIt ! • LIBERTAD! Es lo que clamamos para cada persona esclavizada por el tráfico humano! Estamos aquí para acabar con esto! Por eso hoy le pedimos que marquen su mano con una ❌ y súbanla a su página! • @enditmovement •
Alexa Dellanos, la primera gran fan de su mamá comentó su publicación ratificando que la comunicadora es su ángel. “My angel ❤️”, comentó la sexy rubia ante el post de su mamá.
Sobre la relación que Alexa y Myrka sostienen se dice mucho. Son madre e hija y son incondicionales la una con la otra. Así lo han manifestado constantemente en las redes sociales.
En el mundo del entretenimiento hispano son pocos los que entienden cómo Myrka secunda las constantes publicaciones eróticas de su hija. Sin embargo, ellas se admiran y respetan la libertad de la otra.
Happy Born Day my sweet angel baby! My Lexi-Poo! 💕 This picture captures the essence of us and I am so grateful to the Lord for choosing me to be your mama! You are my best gift from God; a true blessing! . When other girls didn’t want to hang out with their moms as teenagers, you would come and climb in bed with me. . I love that you hug me so hard that you mess up my hair and makeup! . I love that you grab my hand when we walk together. . I love that you ask me to pray for you every time your plane takes off. . I love that you constantly pray for me and ask God to bless me. . I love that you are so sensitive that you give love to others so easily (even though it hurts me to see you hurt because of that sensitivity) . I love that you always see so much good in people and you defend them even when I point out as a mother why you should be careful. . I love that you get more upset when someone hurts me than if they hurt you! You are my fierce protector! . I love that even as a little girl you had a special bond with children. I know you will be a wonderful mother someday. . I love the way you write! And the notes you have written to me are pure poetry. . I love our long talks about life and plans for the future. . I love that you wear your heart on your sleeve! . You are unique and special in so many ways my child. . May God always guide you, protect you, keep you away from evil, prosper you and may you live in His grace and with His favor every day of your life! . I declare the fullness of God’s blessings over this new year of life and may you be everything you were created to be! . FELIZ CUMPLEAÑOS MI PRINCESITA! 💕
En uno de sus ardientes bikinazos en blanco, Myrka Dellanos, como en otras ocasiones reiteró su amor por su “Lexi-poo”.
