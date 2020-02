Onana reveló que un club italiano no lo fichó “porque soy negro”

Onana: "Before each match, it sounds in the stadiums: 'No to racism', but racism is not only in football, it is everywhere. Racism was here long before I was born, and it will not suddenly disappear tomorrow. One day it will stop. It only needs time and you cannot force it." pic.twitter.com/oYx2E1b4GD

— FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) January 2, 2020