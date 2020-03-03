Camila Cabello publica su primera nude en internet y sus seguidores reaccionan locamente

A través de su cuenta personal de Instagram, Camila Cabello ha dejado con la boca abierta a todos sus seguidores al publicar la primera imagen de este tipo en toda la historia de sus redes sociales.
En sus 23 años de vida, la cantante asegura jamás haber compartido una imagen de este tipo. Pero resultó ser algo muy distinto a lo que todos hubieran esperado al leer de la publicación de una “nude”.
“Tendré 23 años en unas pocas horas, así que postearé mi primer nude para internet”, escribió la intérprete de ‘Shameless’ en Instagram, provocando en pocas horas más de dos millones de likes.
ITS MY BIRTHDAY!!! guys thank u for all of the birthday love, I absolutely love you guys and am so thankful for you 😫 for my birthday I wanna bring attention to one of the worst humanitarian crises happening in the world right now, in Syria. 950,000 people have been forced to flee their homes because of the violence in Idlib – some with only the clothes on their backs. Most of them are children. Now, they’re living in displacement camps in freezing cold temperatures. families shouldn’t have to choose between dying from bombs or freezing cold temperatures. Save the Children is working to provide displaced families with food, blankets and warmth. They are trying to keep kids families safe, but they need our help. so for my birthday, it would mean the world to me if you would consider supporting Save the Children’s response to this humanitarian crisis. Go to savethechildren.org to help Save the Children reach children in need. I love u ❤️❤️❤️❤️
Sorprendió entre los comentarios de ternura los de artistas como Alejandro Sanz y la actriz y conductora mexicana Consuelo Duval, quienes le expresaron su gran cariño a la cantante.