Camila Cabello publica su primera nude en internet y sus seguidores reaccionan locamente

ITS MY BIRTHDAY!!! guys thank u for all of the birthday love, I absolutely love you guys and am so thankful for you 😫 for my birthday I wanna bring attention to one of the worst humanitarian crises happening in the world right now, in Syria. 950,000 people have been forced to flee their homes because of the violence in Idlib – some with only the clothes on their backs. Most of them are children. Now, they’re living in displacement camps in freezing cold temperatures. families shouldn’t have to choose between dying from bombs or freezing cold temperatures. Save the Children is working to provide displaced families with food, blankets and warmth. They are trying to keep kids families safe, but they need our help. so for my birthday, it would mean the world to me if you would consider supporting Save the Children’s response to this humanitarian crisis. Go to savethechildren.org to help Save the Children reach children in need. I love u ❤️❤️❤️❤️