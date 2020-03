Precios del petróleo sufren caída histórica

🚨OIL BLOODBATH 🚨

The #oil market has opened with Brent and WTI plunging more than 30% immediately, the largest one-day drop since Jan 17, 1991 (the start of the Gulf War). Although they are both a bit higher now, still down more than 20% now (after a 10% drop on Friday) #OOTT pic.twitter.com/aXlTFHklPw

— Javier Blas (@JavierBlas) March 8, 2020