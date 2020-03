Un anciano hispano atraca un banco del sur de Florida pero sus vecinos lo delatan ante la policía

Call KWPD at 305-809-1000 if you see this man. Bank robbery, Hispanic male, aprox 50, medium build, some facial hair, a maroon windbreaker, gray tennis shoes with a large black line, a red ball cap, sunglasses, and jeans. Took off jacket revealing a light colored t-shirt. pic.twitter.com/p69i9Lnhyo

— City of Key West (@City_of_KeyWest) March 3, 2020