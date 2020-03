Cómo encontrar un desinfectante para manos que te proteja del coronavirus en medio de la escasez

View this post on Instagram

A tweet from a scientist went viral saying hand sanitizers don’t work on viruses, only bacteria. That is NOT true ‼️ . Alcohol-based hand rubs ARE effective at killing off many bacteria and viruses. While we haven’t done studies with live COVID-19 viruses yet, we know hand sanitizers work well against influenza viruses and related coronaviruses, and there’s no reason to think COVID-19 would be any different. . That scientist later clarified their point and essentially took it back, but I worry about the damage of the confusion caused so I hope this video helps. . Just to clarify the line about water in the video (I struggled to multi-task doing the demo and explain 😅): a mixture of water and alcohol is better than 100% alcohol for many reasons – the water keeps your hands from drying out too much, helps with penetration, and even slows down evaporation of the alcohol so it has time to work. . But it’s the mixture of alcohol in your hand sanitizer that helps to dissolve away the molecules that make up the cell membrane of bacteria or outer coat of a virus. . That alone would kill em because it means their contents spill out, but the alcohol also denatures (or kills) the proteins inside these pathogens that they need to function. . There are debates on whether soap and water vs hand sanitizer is more effective. At the end of the day, they’re both GREAT ways to practise hand hygiene and stop the spread of pathogens that can make you and your friends sick *WHEN DONE PROPERLY.* . Use enough to cover everywhere. Get those hard to reach places. Use soap and water if your hands are visibly dirty or greasy. Moisturize when you can so your skin isn’t irritated or cracked. . I used a bunch of sources when researching this video, but the Clean Hands Count campaign from the @cdcgov has a great summary if you wanna read more! . Please share to help inform your neighbours 🤍Questions?👇🏼