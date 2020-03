Nuevo México cierra todas sus escuelas públicas por tres semanas por coronavirus

Tomorrow we will be announcing that New Mexico K-12 public schools will close for three weeks beginning Monday. Please tune in to our news conference at 10 AM tomorrow morning, which will be streamed live here. #NMgov #NMed #coronavirus

📰: https://t.co/X80U271Ned pic.twitter.com/mCOAiGTePY

— Michelle Lujan Grisham (@GovMLG) March 13, 2020