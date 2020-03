Coronavirus en California: El estado sobrepasa 2 mil casos de enfermos y suma 40 muertes

California has opened two new #COVID19 community based testing sites in partnership with @verilylifesci in Lake Elsinore in Riverside County & Sacramento County.

Take the online screening test now to see if you qualify for testing through Verily. 🧪https://t.co/ezReU9TpNC https://t.co/W5pAIDckUN

— Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) March 23, 2020