Los latinos en EEUU consideran que el coronavirus es una gran amenaza para sus familias

33% say someone in their household has lost job/taken pay cut. Groups especially likely to say this:

U.S. Hispanics (49%)

Young people (46%)

Lower-income households (43%)

