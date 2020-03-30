Drake comparte por primera vez una imagen de su hijo de 2 años

El rapero Drake ha publicado este fin de semana la primera imagen de su hijo Adonis en su cuenta de Instagram. En realidad, el famoso intérprete se ha animado a compartir con todos sus compañeros y fans varias fotografías de su adorable retoño como parte de una selección de instantáneas de su álbum personal con las que ha querido ilustrar un largo mensaje en el que habla de la importancia de no dejarse vencer por el miedo en estos momentos difíciles, en los que muchas personas están separadas de sus seres queridos o han perdido a alguien importante debido a la crisis del coronavirus.
“Adoro a mi preciosa familia y a mis amigos y les echo de menos. Me muero de ganas de que llegue el día en que podamos reunirnos de nuevo. Hasta entonces, por favor, mantengan el optimismo”, ha concluido.
What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy. When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright. It doesn’t matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always make the choice to break free of the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your own light. We are powerful manifestors , so once you make the choice in the moment to shift your awareness to something good, it will show you in your reality. Be conscious, especially right now of fears coming in from others, and recognize that not everything should be held by you. Laughter is your best medicine, but tears can also be a powerful release. Let go of any judgment you may have around that. Remember that you are never alone, and if you need to be reminded of that ask for support and it will show up. Everything comes down to intention, and even though there are conflicting energies circling around us you must KNOW…It will rebuild. But in order for that to happen, you have to do exactly that. Trust. You have the biggest heart and that is your greatest gift. It’s impossible to always control your surroundings, but when you shift the focus to how you want to feel, everything will conspire to assist you. I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on. 🤍
El debut en la paternidad del rapero hace dos años se produjo en unas circunstancias que parecían sacadas de una telenovela. En un primer momento, cuando su antigua pareja Sophie Brussaux aseguró que estaba esperando un bebé, fruto del breve romance que habían mantenido a principios de 2017, él puso en duda que eso fuera cierto a través de su representante, pero también añadió que si las pruebas correspondientes determinaban que el niño era hijo suyo, cumpliría con su responsabilidad.
Sin embargo, la confirmación de que el músico canadiense se había convertido en padre no se produjo hasta el año siguiente y llegó a través de su disco ‘Scorpion’, en el que mencionaba a Adonis en varios temas para responder así a las duras críticas que le había dedicado uno de sus rivales musicales, Pusha-T, acusándole por medio de sus canciones de tratar de ocultar a su propio hijo.
La relación entre Drake y Sophie parece haber mejorado considerablemente desde el nacimiento del pequeño: el año pasado ella asistió a uno de los conciertos del artista y ahora él ha incluido en las fotos que ha mostrado en Instagram una en la que los dos posan con el niño en brazos.