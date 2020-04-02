Demi Lovato regresa a modelar ropa deportiva, y presume sus curvas en ajustados leggings

Hace más de dos años, Demi Lovato causó sensación como modelo de ropa deportiva de la firma Fabletics; pero después, debido a sus problemas personales, se alejó de esa faceta. Ya repuesta, la cantante ha regresado con una nueva línea de leggings y tops, diseñada por ella misma, que estrena el día de hoy.
There’s a lot of things going on in our world right now, but if there’s one thing that matters it’s spreading love. #IStayHomeFor my parents, my neighbors and my health 💗 Thanks for sharing this with me @kevinbacon!! 😝 I’m challenging @mileycyrus @beberexha @arianagrande @ashleygraham @rubyrose & @alokvmenon to share who they stay home for!!
En su cuenta de Instagram, Demi aparece modelando uno de los conjuntos deportivos, compuesto por ceñidos leggings y un top de color amarillo; a unos minutos de publicarse, su post acumulaba más de 270 mil likes.
Pero eso no es todo: Demi Lovato anunció que donará cinco dólares de cada uno de sus artículos vendidos, para ayudar a los médicos que día a día trabajan ayudando a las personas con COVID-19; ella tiene hasta el 30 de junio para juntar 125 mil dólares.
I’ve really been going back and forth on if this was the right time… but decided this is a time to provide inspiration for my fans at home and to help those in need. $5 for every item sold will provide crucial gear to frontline workers, pledging up to $125,000 now through June 30 supporting the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization, powered by the United Nations Foundation. #Demi4Fabletics is coming 04/02/20
