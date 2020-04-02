Demi Lovato regresa a modelar ropa deportiva, y presume sus curvas en ajustados leggings

La cantante donará una parte de las ganancias de sus diseños para ayudar a los médicos que combaten el COVID-19
Demi Lovato regresa a modelar ropa deportiva, y presume sus curvas en ajustados leggings
Demi Lovato
Foto: LISA O'CONNOR / AFP / Getty Images
Por: Redacción

Hace más de dos años, Demi Lovato causó sensación como modelo de ropa deportiva de la firma Fabletics; pero después, debido a sus problemas personales, se alejó de esa faceta. Ya repuesta, la cantante ha regresado con una nueva línea de leggings y tops, diseñada por ella misma, que estrena el día de hoy.

En su cuenta de Instagram, Demi aparece modelando uno de los conjuntos deportivos, compuesto por ceñidos leggings y un top de color amarillo; a unos minutos de publicarse, su post acumulaba más de 270 mil likes.

Pero eso no es todo: Demi Lovato anunció que donará cinco dólares de cada uno de sus artículos vendidos, para ayudar a los médicos que día a día trabajan ayudando a las personas con COVID-19; ella tiene hasta el 30 de junio para juntar 125 mil dólares.

View this post on Instagram

@ddlovato . What do you guys think of this Fabletics Flare outfit? #Demi4Fabletics #demilovatoFabletics 😇♌🔜🔝#SOLO

A post shared by 1superheros 👮‍♂️🥇 (@kenniche.lahouari) on

