Una pareja se casa en un balcón de Miami tras cancelar su boda por el coronavirus

I spoke w/ the Miami balcony wedding couple. They met their neighbors for the first time this week to ask them to be witnesses from their own balcony 15 feet away. ❤️

Now someone go find the shirtless guy exercising in the balcony below themhttps://t.co/vIHNPG3Gyb

— Bianca Padró Ocasio (@BiancaJoanie) April 5, 2020