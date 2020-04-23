Hermano de Elizabeth Warren muere de coronavirus

La senadora demócrata Elizabeth Warren anunció este jueves el fallecimiento de su hermano mayor, víctima del coronavirus.
“Mi hermano mayor, Don Reed, murió de coronavirus el martes en la noche”, escribió Warren en Twitter. “Se unió a la Fuerza Aérea cuando tenía 19 años e hizo carrera militar, que incluyó cinco años y medio de combate en Vietnam. Era encantador y gracioso, un líder natural”.
My oldest brother, Don Reed, died from coronavirus on Tuesday evening. He joined the Air Force at 19 and spent his career in the military, including five and a half years off and on in combat in Vietnam (that’s him, on my right). He was charming and funny, a natural leader. What made him extra special was his smile—quick and crooked, it always seemed to generate its own light, one that lit up everyone around him. I’m grateful to the nurses and frontline staff who took care of him, but it’s hard to know that there was no family to hold his hand or to say “I love you” one more time—and no funeral for those of us who loved him to hold each other close. I’ll miss you dearly my brother.
Reed fue diagnosticado con coronavirus hace tres semanas. Murió en un hospital de Norman, Oklahoma. 170 personas han muerto en ese estado por la pandemia.
De acuerdo con el Boston Globe, el hermano de la excandidata presidencial fue diagnosticado con cáncer varios años atrás. Fue hospitalizado por neumonía en febrero y estaba en cuidados intensivos desde el 15 de abril. No estaba conectado a un respirador artificial cuando murió.
“Agradezco al personal de enfermería y de primera línea que lo cuidó. Pero es difícil saber que no hubo un familiar para tomarle la mano y decirle ‘te amo’ una vez más, y que no hubo funeral para que los que lo amaron se dieran apoyo. Te extrañaré mi querido hermano”, escribió la demócrata.
