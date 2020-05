Disney lanza su línea de cubrebocas con diseños de Baby Yoda hasta los héroes de Marvel

View this post on Instagram

Disney is committed to serving the communities where we live and work. During these challenging times, we're using the power of our timeless stories and beloved characters to address our guests' needs for family-friendly reusable cloth face coverings, also referred to as non-medical cloth face masks. Disney is donating one million cloth face coverings for children and families in underserved and vulnerable communities across the U.S. that will be distributed by MedShare (www.medshare.org). Disney will also donate all profits from the sales in the U.S. of Disney's cloth face coverings to Medshare, up to $1 million, now through September 30, 2020.