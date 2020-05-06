El futbolista perfecto: la combinación entre Leo Messi y Cristiano Ronaldo que sería invencible

Un 'frankenstein' con las mejores características de cada uno de los estrellas de la década

Durante la última década, el mundo del fútbol ha girado alrededor de dos astros: Cristiano Ronaldo y Lionel Messi, nadie puede negar que son los mejores jugadores que ha habido en el mundo y que los momentos más emotivo del deporte más popular del mundo, han pasado por sus pies.

Pero… ¿cómo sería el jugador ideal que se puede armar de la magia que existe entre estos dos jugadores? Un Frankenstein verdaderamente increíble que sería el único capaz de derrotar sin duda a estos dos jugadorazos.

Pierna derecha: Cristiano

Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal vs Porto is one of his best goals of all time, 40 yards away from goal to send Manchester United through to the semi-final of the Champions League, unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/s3QyNLM1qF — CR (@totalCristiano) March 19, 2020

Pierna Izquierda: Messi

Lionel Messi. Dead ball. Outside the 18-yard area. Left Foot. What happens next?#LaLigapic.twitter.com/Hjg5D1w0zc — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) May 5, 2020

Remate de cabeza: Cristiano

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 123 headed goals in his career. A golden head 👑 pic.twitter.com/u0NEszOA2x — TeamCRonaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) March 20, 2020

Regate: Messi

Messi dribbling 5 players in 5 seconds pic.twitter.com/zHxlvUfj0T — Marco (@vinfcb) May 6, 2020

Disparo al arco: Cristiano

@Cristiano Ronaldo's shot power is so insane that the ball rebound back to the midfield after hitting the bar😂😂😂 🔥👌 pic.twitter.com/owJ0KzaWpW — B3 (@b3naldo7) September 10, 2018

Pases: Messi

Just a reminder that Leo Messi has provided the most official assists in football history (306). 🐐 pic.twitter.com/sbCc1AwEZM — Umer™ (@Umer_FCB) May 5, 2020

Liderazgo: Messi

Neymar: it had been af great years at barca with the true leader, the true legend and My idol"

"Messi gave me the confidence from the beginning at barca. Called me!.Hey come here don't be afraid of anyone either not to me" Do your best what you were doing at santos" GOAT 🐐 pic.twitter.com/wZMYFpR4Fl — Xahyd (@The_2nd_neymar) April 28, 2020

Físico: Cristiano