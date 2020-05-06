El futbolista perfecto: la combinación entre Leo Messi y Cristiano Ronaldo que sería invencible

Un 'frankenstein' con las mejores características de cada uno de los estrellas de la década
El futbolista perfecto: la combinación entre Leo Messi y Cristiano Ronaldo que sería invencible
Lionel Messi y Cristiano Ronaldo.
Foto: LLUIS GENE / Getty Images
Por: Redacción

Durante la última década, el mundo del fútbol ha girado alrededor de dos astros: Cristiano Ronaldo y Lionel Messi, nadie puede negar que son los mejores jugadores que ha habido en el mundo y que los momentos más emotivo del deporte más popular del mundo, han pasado por sus pies.

Pero… ¿cómo sería el jugador ideal que se puede armar de la magia que existe entre estos dos jugadores? Un Frankenstein verdaderamente increíble que sería el único capaz de derrotar sin duda a estos dos jugadorazos.

Pierna derecha: Cristiano

Pierna Izquierda: Messi

Remate de cabeza: Cristiano

Regate: Messi

Disparo al arco: Cristiano

Pases: Messi

Liderazgo: Messi

Físico: Cristiano

Clasificados

Publica un aviso

Ver todos los avisos

GUÍA DE COMPRAS

Sumate a las más de 300,000 personas que reciben nuestros boletines día a día

Suscríbete gratis
Horóscopo del día por
El Niño Prodigio
Predicciones Mhoni Vidente,
Walter Mercado, Deseret
Tavares y más...

Astrología

¿Qué te predicen los
astros hoy?