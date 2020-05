¿Conoces la historia de la “Britney señal”?

View this post on Instagram

Oops!….how did 20 years go by so fast 😅😅🙄 ?!??! I can’t believe it. I remember that red suit was so freaking hot …. but the dance was fun 💃🏼 and it made the shoot fly by !!!!! And now we’re sitting in quarantine wishing we were on Mars 😜 ….. of course I am just kidding !!!!! But seriously you have all shown so much support for this song and I thank you for it …. sending love to you all ❤️❤️❤️❤️ !!!!!