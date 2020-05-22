La ex presentadora de la WWE Lilian Garcia luce bikinazo espectacular a sus 53 años

View this post on Instagram

Woooo hooooo! Here in Los Angeles, California the beaches have finally reopened!!!!! 🏖 It’s another step in the direction of moving past this nightmare we have all been in 🙈 . For me personally the beach has always been a place of serenity where I can process my thoughts and ground myself from the stresses of the world. And the fact it was taken away from all of us made me appreciate it even more!! . What’s your place of serenity? . . #beach #california #serenity #peaceofmind #happyplace #6feetapart #staysafe