La ex presentadora de la WWE Lilian Garcia luce bikinazo espectacular a sus 53 años

La ex presentadora de la WWE Lilian Garcia celebró la reapertura de las playas en Los Ángeles luego haber cerrado a causa de la pandemia de coronavirus.
La española deleitó a sus fans después de mostrar su impresionante cuerpo a los 53 años.
Ella escribió en la imagen: “¡Woooo hooooo! ¡Aquí en Los Ángeles, California, las playas finalmente han vuelto a abrir! Es un paso más en la dirección de pasar esta pesadilla en la que todos hemos estado.”
Woooo hooooo! Here in Los Angeles, California the beaches have finally reopened!!!!! 🏖 It’s another step in the direction of moving past this nightmare we have all been in 🙈 . For me personally the beach has always been a place of serenity where I can process my thoughts and ground myself from the stresses of the world. And the fact it was taken away from all of us made me appreciate it even more!! . What’s your place of serenity? . . #beach #california #serenity #peaceofmind #happyplace #6feetapart #staysafe
“Para mí, personalmente, la playa siempre ha sido un lugar de serenidad donde puedo procesar mis pensamientos y alejarme del estrés del mundo. ¡¡Y el hecho de que nos fue quitado a todos nos hizo apreciarlo aún más!!”, concluyó la leyenda de la WWE.
Fitness has always been an important part of my life because of the way it makes me feel! It not only gives me energy but also confidence to attack what the day brings. That is why when the gyms closed, I was immediately scared what that would mean for my mental & physical state. Luckily @rpstrength showed up in a big way! They quickly made the pivot to bring “at home” workouts so I knew how to still get a great workout from home and even share them on my IG Live’s! 🙌🏼 . It’s easy to use what we are going through as an excuse to let yourself go but in the end it only hurts YOU! Let RP Strength give you the tools you need to not only get through but be better on the other side! 💪🏼 . With the beaches being something that is finally opening, let now be “The Time”! ⏰ . For HUGE discounts on the templates, diet plans, trainers & more go to RPStrength.com and make sure to use promo code: Lilian20 for 20% off! 👊🏼 . Join me now! You are WORTH it!!! 🌟 . . #rpstrength #fitness #fitnessmotivation #fitnessjourney #fitnessateveryage #fitnessatanyage #yougotthis #tbt #fitnessmatters #mentalhealthawareness
García sigue siendo una de las favoritas de los fanáticos de la WWE por su paso como locutora de 1999 a 2008.
Luego regresó por un período de cinco años en 2011 y desde entonces ha hecho apariciones esporádicas desde su partida en 2016.
