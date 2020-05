Pelotero Gerardo Parra agradece que su “Baby Shark” aparezca en anillos de los Nationals de Washington

View this post on Instagram

😍I’m completely overwhelmed about the honor the Washington Nationals organization gave me in our World Champions ring we earned last season. 🤗I cannot say thanks enough to the organization and, of course, our fans, because you were the ones that made the Baby Shark song our anthem. 🙏I just feel really blessed and I want to say that I will be forever grateful for being a part of the Washington Nationals history! 🤗Good vibes only for all of you!🦈🦈🦈🦈🦈 #ParraShark 🦈🦈🦈🦈🦈🦈🦈🦈🦈 Do do do dooooooooooo