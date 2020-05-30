Acusan a LAPD de provocar la violencia en manifestación por George Floyd en el oeste de Los Ángeles

Saque usted sus propias conclusiones

Manifestantes que participaron en una protesta en Los Ángeles el sábado, contra el abuso policial y el racismo por la muerte de George Floyd en Minneapolis, expresaron en tuits que la manifestación estaba ocurriendo pacíficamente, como se había organizado, hasta que agentes de la Policía de Los Ángeles comenzaron a reprimir a los manifestantes, usando bastones y golpeándolos.

Las autoridades de Los Ángeles dicen que la violencia en las manifestaciones está ocurriendo porque en ellas intervienen personas que quieren crear estas confrontaciones, crear disturbios y fomentar saqueos.

A continuación, una serie de tuits que alcanzaron mucha visibilidad y que muestran cómo ocurría la manifestación, antes de que comenzaran los disturbios y la intervención de los agentes de la Policía:

Shutdown Los Angeles from The Grove to the Beverly Center peacefully

In Los Angeles today. This is absolutely beautiful. The heritage of my people coming through for our Black brothers and sisters. BLACK LIVES MATTER!

This is dope there are sooooooo many people protesting now in Beverly Hills look at this view from our Penthouse office!

Y luego, comienzan avisos como este:

“LOS ANGELES: Esta m… es real. Simplemente condujeron por mi vecindario, vi el último hace tan solo 5 minutos. Si estás en la protesta en LA vete ahora tan pronto como puedas”.

LOS ANGELES: This shit is real. They just drove through my neighborhood, saw the last one as recently as 5 minutes ago

Y los videos publicados en Twitter por personas que dicen que participaron en la manifestación y que acusan a los policías de incitar violencia:

The LAPD beating protesters with batons and shooting rubber bullets directly into the crowd. It's BAD in Los Angeles. You can see the girl with the black top get injured… This started as a #BlackLivesMatter peaceful protest. UNREAL.

En el siguiente tuit aparece incluso una foto de una persona que prende en llamas un auto del LAPD, y de un manifestante que escribió: “Él encendió el carro, no nosotros”.

Check this out. Rubber bullet fired by #LAPD gashes by camera instead of my face during #GeorgeFloydprotest in LA.

Muchos usuarios dijeron que la manifestación se estaba realizando pacíficamente.

“Solo quiero reiterar que la protesta de hoy en Los Ángeles fue pacífica y no violenta hasta que fue acelerada a una situación violenta por el @LAPDHQ”

I just want to reiterate that the protest today in Los Angeles was peaceful and non-violent until it was expedited into a violent situation by the @LAPDHQ

LAPD has started tear gassing, shooting rubber bullets, & beating protestors as they held their hands up & yelled the names of victims. LAPD started the violence. THE POLICE STARTED THE VIOLENCE IN LOS ANGELES.

Toque de queda

El toque de queda se ha expandido a toda la ciudad para mantener a los angelinos a salvo. Las personas en la ciudad de Los Ángeles deben permanecer en el interior esta noche, a partir de las 8 p.m. hasta las 5:30 a.m. del domingo por la mañana.