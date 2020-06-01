Luchador profesional fallece dos meses después de la muerte de su esposa

Danny Havoc era una leyenda del circuito independiente
Luchador profesional fallece dos meses después de la muerte de su esposa
En abril murió la esposa del luchador.
Foto: Especial
Por: Redacción

El luchador independiente Danny Havoc murió a los 45 años, la causa aún no es revelada y sucede dos meses después del fallecimiento de su esposa por una insuficiencia cardíaca.

El luchador profesional fue famoso por sus combates en Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) y Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW).

“Con el corazón roto, la familia GCW llora la pérdida de Grant Berkland, también conocido como Danny Havoc. Danny era una persona increíblemente talentosa, inteligente, cariñosa y genuina. También fue un artista de élite que entretuvo a una generación de fanáticos e inspiró a una generación de artistas aspirantes”, escribió Game Changer Wrestling.

Varias estrellas de la WWE rindieron homenaje a Danny Havoc, quien ganó múltiples cinturones y fue mejor conocido por ponerlo todo en dejar todo en el ring.

