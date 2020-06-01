Luchador profesional fallece dos meses después de la muerte de su esposa

Danny Havoc era una leyenda del circuito independiente

El luchador independiente Danny Havoc murió a los 45 años, la causa aún no es revelada y sucede dos meses después del fallecimiento de su esposa por una insuficiencia cardíaca.

El luchador profesional fue famoso por sus combates en Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) y Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW).

“Con el corazón roto, la familia GCW llora la pérdida de Grant Berkland, también conocido como Danny Havoc. Danny era una persona increíblemente talentosa, inteligente, cariñosa y genuina. También fue un artista de élite que entretuvo a una generación de fanáticos e inspiró a una generación de artistas aspirantes”, escribió Game Changer Wrestling.

With a broken heart, the GCW family mourns the loss of Grant Berkland aka Danny Havoc. Danny was an incredibly talented, intelligent, caring & genuine person. He was also an elite performer that entertained a generation of fans & inspired a generation of aspiring performers. pic.twitter.com/L7By79UEKN — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) June 1, 2020

Varias estrellas de la WWE rindieron homenaje a Danny Havoc, quien ganó múltiples cinturones y fue mejor conocido por ponerlo todo en dejar todo en el ring.

I shared a locker room a few times w/ Danny Havoc but didn’t know him on a personal level. Reading all the wonderful stories/memories from his friends makes it clear that the we lost someone special. My sincere condolences to his friends, family and fans. Rest in power, Danny. — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) June 1, 2020

I’m so sorry for Danny Havoc’s family, friends and fans. I didn’t know him well but all I’ve ever heard about him throughout the years painted him as a passionate, kind-hearted guy. The pro wrestling community has lost yet another good one… Take care of each other, guys. ❤️ — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) June 1, 2020

RIP Danny Havoc….man, 2020 is just awful — Tegan Nox 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@TeganNoxWWE_) June 1, 2020

Absolutely heartbroken. I wouldn’t be who I am today without Danny Havoc. Absolute genius who never got the credit he deserved. Im beyond privileged to been able to travel the world with him. Reach out to your loved one. Life is so short. Love you Grant. RIP pic.twitter.com/wXg6zYLbnV — The DRAW (@TheSamiCallihan) June 1, 2020

