FBI acusa a sargento de la aviación por el asesinato de un oficial Departamento del Sheriff de Santa Cruz

La mañana de este martes el FBI presentó cargos federales de homicidio e intento de homicidio en contra del sargento de la Fuerza Aérea, Steven Carrillo por el asesinato del oficial Damon Gutzwiller del Departamento del Sheriff de Santa Cruz en una emboscada el pasado 6 de junio.

It is with profound sadness that we join in mourning the passing of #SantaCruz Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the Line Of Duty. We @LASDHQ thank you for your service. Your family, friends & @SantaCruzSO1 are in our prayers. #LODD #EOW pic.twitter.com/lA4P7R8VlL

Carrillo habría disparado desde un auto en movimiento usando un rifle de asalto AR-15. En el ataque murió Gutzwiller y otro oficial resultó herido en Ben Lomond.

Deputy Alex Spencer was the second deputy injured in the ambush attack last week.

He was shot, hit with shrapnel and struck by the suspect’s car.

He not only survived, but is now out of the hospital recovering at home.

We will be waiting for the day King27 is back in service. pic.twitter.com/5NsQonsts4

