FBI acusa a sargento de la aviación por el asesinato de un oficial Departamento del Sheriff de Santa Cruz

La mañana de este martes el FBI presentó cargos federales de homicidio e intento de homicidio en contra del sargento de la Fuerza Aérea, Steven Carrillo por el asesinato del oficial Damon Gutzwiller del Departamento del Sheriff de Santa Cruz en una emboscada el pasado 6 de junio.
It is with profound sadness that we join in mourning the passing of #SantaCruz Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the Line Of Duty. We @LASDHQ thank you for your service. Your family, friends & @SantaCruzSO1 are in our prayers. #LODD #EOW pic.twitter.com/lA4P7R8VlL
— Alex Villanueva (@LACoSheriff) June 7, 2020
Carrillo habría disparado desde un auto en movimiento usando un rifle de asalto AR-15. En el ataque murió Gutzwiller y otro oficial resultó herido en Ben Lomond.
Deputy Alex Spencer was the second deputy injured in the ambush attack last week.
He was shot, hit with shrapnel and struck by the suspect’s car.
He not only survived, but is now out of the hospital recovering at home.
We will be waiting for the day King27 is back in service. pic.twitter.com/5NsQonsts4
— Santa Cruz SO (@SantaCruzSO1) June 15, 2020
Sin embargo, el FBI ha anunciado que Carrillo también sería acusado de ser el autor de otra emboscada el pasado 29 de mayo en la que murió el guardia de seguridad David Patrick Underwood a las afueras de un edificio federal en Oakland.
Las autoridades afirman que en ambos ataques había una camioneta tipo van involucrada.
Junto a Carrillo fue detenido su complice de 30 años Robert Justus. El joven sería el conductor de la van mientras Carrillo disparaba a sus víctimas.
El FBI ha relacionado a Carrillo con un grupo extremista de derecha. Carrillo y Justus habrían aprovechado las protestas por la muerte de George Floyd para encubrir sus ataques.
