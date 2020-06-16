FBI acusa a sargento de la aviación por el asesinato de un oficial Departamento del Sheriff de Santa Cruz

El FBI acuso con cargos federales de homicidio e intento de homicidio al sargento Steven Carrillo por dos hechos, uno del 29 de mayo y el 6 de junio
El FBI ha presentado cargos de homicidio en contra del sargento de la aviación Steven Carrillo.
Foto: John Moore / Getty Images
La mañana de este martes el FBI presentó cargos federales de homicidio e intento de homicidio en contra del sargento de la Fuerza Aérea, Steven Carrillo por el asesinato del oficial Damon Gutzwiller del Departamento del Sheriff de Santa Cruz en una emboscada el pasado 6 de junio.

Carrillo habría disparado desde un auto en movimiento usando un rifle de asalto AR-15. En el ataque murió Gutzwiller y otro oficial resultó herido en Ben Lomond.

Sin embargo, el FBI ha anunciado que Carrillo también sería acusado de ser el autor de otra emboscada el pasado 29 de mayo en la que murió el guardia de seguridad David Patrick Underwood a las afueras de un edificio federal en Oakland.

Las autoridades afirman que en ambos ataques había una camioneta tipo van involucrada.

Junto a Carrillo fue detenido su complice de 30 años Robert Justus. El joven sería el conductor de la van mientras Carrillo disparaba a sus víctimas.

El FBI ha relacionado a Carrillo con un grupo extremista de derecha. Carrillo y Justus habrían aprovechado las protestas por la muerte de George Floyd para encubrir sus ataques.

