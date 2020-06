Los mejores consejos de belleza de Michelle Salas

View this post on Instagram

This recipe is one of my favorites! So easy to make and super yummy 😛 A great option for a healthy lunch or after workout dinner 🍅 INGREDIENTS: – Canned tuna – Tomato – Onion – Jalapeño – Green Pepper – Baked tortilla chips – Arugula (garnish) . DRESSING: – Lemon – Dijon Mustard – Soy Sauce – Worcestershire Sauce – Black pepper – Tabasco Chipotle – Olive Oil