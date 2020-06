Los desnudos más provocativos de Christina Aguilera publicados ¡por ella misma!

View this post on Instagram

Growing up as a female in this business, I’ve battled and pushed boundaries against double standards. I've always stood up for women to express themselves —despite the opinions or shame tactics of others. From slut shaming to prude labeling, judgements for being too skinny or too fat, and everything in between. I’ve endured all of it. I am proud to have built a body of work behind me that has been unafraid to reflect all sides of me as a woman. #NotMyselfTonight is about being bold enough to feel empowered in my own skin. So I want to empower YOU to love yourself and never be afraid to own it! #Bionic is all about being unabashedly YOU. #10YearsOfBionic