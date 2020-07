La cantante Sia se convirtió en abuela de gemelos a sus 44 años

View this post on Instagram

“Sia Adopts 2 Sons:”I think they saved me, so I’m in heaven”” is locked Sia Adopts 2 Sons:”I think they saved me, so I’m in heaven”…. LINK IN BIO #sia #siamusic #siafurler #music #chandelier #siafans #maddieziegler #teamsia #love #siakateisobellefurler #formsoffear #cheapthrills #sialovers #siafanpage #singer #siafan #siafurlerfans