La original forma en la que el beisbolista Kike Hernández anunció que se convertirá en papá

May 1st Me: “babe, I know we’re gonna wait but I gotta tell you… I’m a bit worried that I’ll never be ready to be a dad, I feel like I’m a child!” Mariana: “I hear ya! I think I feel like that too sometimes. But it’s okay cuz we’re gonna wait and we’ll get there.” Me: phew May 2nd: Mariana pees on a stick; little + popped up. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 I gotta tell ya, that switch flipped instantly as soon as I saw that stick! I’m so freaking pumped and excited to be a #GirlDad!!!