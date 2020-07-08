Graban al CEO de una empresa de tecnología en un ataque racista contra familia asiática en California

Una familia que estaba celebrando un cumpleaños en un restaurante de Carmel Valley, California el pasado fin de semana fue víctima de un ataque racista que empezó sin provocación alguna por parte de otro comensal.
El hombre del vídeo fue identificado como Michael Lofthouse, CEO de la empresa de tecnología Solid8 establecida en el área de la bahía.
Lofthouse empezó a gritarle frases racistas desde su mesa a una familia asiática cuando estos terminaron de cantar la canción “Happy Birthday”. Una de las integrantes de la familia, Jordan Liz Chan lo grabó y compartió el video que se hizo viral.
View this post on Instagram
❗️❗️❗️SHARE THIS POST❗️❗️❗️ Trigger warning: Racism, Vulgar Language (FYI he had a LOT more to say after I stopped recording) This is the face of the man who relentlessly harassed my family and I completely UNPROVOKED, UNWARRANTED, and UNCONSCIONABLE. We were celebrating my tita’s birthday, literally just singing happy birthday to her and taking pictures, when this white supremacist starts yelling disgusting racist remarks at us. (“Fuck you Asians” “Go back to whatever fucking Asian country you’re from” “You don’t belong here”) It is no coincidence that this man has the audacity to showcase such blatant racism on the 4th of July. White supremacy has a notorious habit of masquerading as patriotism! The fact that Donald Trump is our president (i.e. THE MOST POWERFUL MAN IN THE WORLD) gives racists a platform and amplifies voices of hate. The surfacing of racists is so prevalent right now, even in such an ethnically/culturally diverse and liberal state like California, because Trump HIMSELF uses his position to incite racial tension and to promote aggression towards POC, foreigners, and immigrants. We need change! PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE VOTE THIS UPCOMING RE-ELECTION. PROTECT ALL PEOPLE REGARDLESS OF SKIN COLOR AND ETHNIC ORIGIN. ✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿
“Acabamos de cantar y estábamos tomando fotos cuando este blanco supremacista empezó a gritar desagradables comentarios racista porque éramos asiáticos”, afirmó Jordan en su publicación.
En el material se aprecia la reacción de la mesara del restaurante que intercede y le ordena a Lofthouse que se retire del lugar.
La compañía Solid8 habría emitido un mensaje de disculpa en nombre de su CEO Michael Lofthouse en sus redes sociales.
Statement from our CEO Michael Lofthouse pic.twitter.com/n3HKO3SUAV
— Solid8 (@Solid8io) July 8, 2020
“Claramente fue un momento en el que perdí el control e hice comentarios de odio y divisionistas… Me quiero disculpar con la familia Chan”, afirma el mensaje publicado en Twitter.
Recibe gratis las noticias más importantes y más leídas diariamente en tu email