El secreto detrás de la hermosa cabellera de Chiquis Rivera

View this post on Instagram

He drives me nuts sometimes, but has a heart of gold. 🤴🏼💛 He means well, and wants the best for everyone. He’s not greedy, envious or vengeful, which makes me feel peace in my heart, and is exactly what I need, especially in times like these. He’s a nerd! …he knows a little bit about everything, and he if doesn’t you better believe the next time you ask him he will be well informed! lol 🤓 (I know all about geography because of him! Haha) He’s funny, he’s a good dancer, not to mention an amazing singer … and well um, he’s the life of the party anywhere he goes! 🤦🏼‍♀️ lol … anyways, what I’m basically saying is, this is my quarantine partner, and I’m so glad and thankful to God he chose him to be with me in this very moment. I can’t wait to be able to dress up again and enjoy a night out with you. @lorenzomendez7 I love you fucker!🤪😍😘 #ChiZo #GodBeWithUsAll #UnitedWeStand